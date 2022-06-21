Deepika Padukone looks uber-chic in all black casuals as she gets spotted at the airport; PICS

Deepika Padukone’s week has started on quite a busy note. A few moments back, she was spotted at the airport yet again, hours after she landed in Mumbai tonight. The actress continued her streak of monochromatic airport looks as she was seen donning all-black casuals. Check out her latest photos.

Deepika is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful actors in the Hindi film industry at the moment. In her career, she has proven her acting prowess several times in films like Piku, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Padmaavat, and more. While she impresses fans and critics on celluloid, she also continues to make a statement with her fashion game. When it comes to airport looks, Deepika has been stealing the spotlight with her monochromatic looks for quite some time now. Continuing with the saga, Deepika was yet again seen rocking an all-black look at the airport.

Some time back, Deepika was seen rocking comfortable yet stylish casuals for her airport outfit-of-the-night. The actress was seen wearing a black graphic tee-shirt, which she paired with black denim pants. She layered up with a long black shrug. The Gehraiyaan actress completed the look with a pair of chic, black ankle boots. She also wore a matching face mask, in accordance with Covid-19 safety protocols. Deepika acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for pictures as the shutterbugs clicked them from a distance.

Deepika Padukone’s latest airport pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s much-talked-about film Gehraiyaan alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s actioner Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Deepika also has Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar starts work on Don 3 script - Shah Rukh Khan back as Don after a decade?