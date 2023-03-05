Deepika Padukone looks uber-cool in an oversized leather jacket as she gets spotted at the airport: PICS

Deepika Padukone, the popular Bollywood star is currently on top of her game. The celebrated actress is currently on a high with the massive success of her latest outing Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand recently crossed the prestigious 1000-Crore club at the worldwide box office. Deepika Padukone, who played ISI agent Rubina Mohsin in the film, received exceptional reviews for her stellar performance in the film. Meanwhile, the celebrated star is also garnering attention often with her stylish airport looks.

Deepika Padukone's uber look at the airport

The Pathaan actress, who was recently spotted at the airport looked uber-cool in a brown oversized leather jacket. Deepika Padukone teamed up the jacket with a black turtle neck top and pair of blue wide-leg denim trousers. She completed her look with a handbag, and a pair of oversized sunglasses. As always, Deepika Padukone flashed her million-dollar smile at the paparazzi, as they clicked her pictures while she walked into the airport.

Check out Deepika Padukone's latest pictures from the airport, below:

Deepika to attend Oscars 2023

The celebrated actress is attending the highly anticipated Oscars 2023 event, as one of the presenters. Deepika Padukone announced the exciting news with an Instagram post, a couple of days back. Deepika has thus emerged as the second Indian movie star to attend the prestigious event, after Priyanka Chopra.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, Deepika Padukone is currently going through an excellent phase in her acting career, with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The talented actress is shooting for the much-awaited project Fighter, which marks her reunion with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The movie will mark Deepika's first onscreen collaboration with the celebrated actor, Hrithik Roshan. She is also making her much-awaited Telugu debut with the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller Project K. Deepika Padukone is sharing the screen with pan-Indian star Prabhas in the film, which is helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to attend Oscars 2023 as a presenter: Proud hubby Ranveer Singh REACTS