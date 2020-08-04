Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable in throwback picture from her school days and it is pure gold

Deepika Padukone was seen posing with her class in a throwback picture from her school days and it is difficult to recognise her.

has been one of the most sought after actress in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress has proved her mettle time and again with her impeccable acting prowess and choice of roles. It is always a delight to watch her onscreen with her versatility setting new benchmarks every time she hits the silver screen. Interestingly, Deepika is also a rage on social media and she enjoys a massive fan following from across the world.

Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback picture of the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress and it is winning hearts on social media. The picture was clicked from Deepika’s school days wherein she was seen posing with her entire class and her teacher. Amid the school group, it was quite difficult to recognise Deepika in the picture. And if you are also finding it difficult to find the Bajirao Mastani actress in the pic, we will help you. Our gorgeous diva is standing in the third row from the below on the extreme left.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s throwback pic from her childhood days:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Chhapaak has been roped in to play the lead in the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood movie The Intern. Interestingly, the movie will also be co-produced by the Padmaavat actress. Besides, she will also be working in Shakun Batra directorial with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. This isn’t all. Deepika will also be collaborating with Prabhas for a yet to be titled project.

Also Read: Throwback: When little Deepika Padukone made fans melts with her cuteness as she held sister Anisha

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×