Deepika Padukone loses her biscuit to the tea & we all relate to her; Watch

Deepika Padukone - the name doesn’t need an introduction. She has successfully carved a niche for herself with her stunning looks and impeccable acting chops. In fact, Deepika is known for establishing a connection with the audience not just on-screen but off-screen as well. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress, who is quite active on social media, often shares intriguing posts on Instagram which make us go aww. And now, Deepika is once again making the headlines as she has shared an interesting post which is relatable to all the chai lovers around.

The Bajirao Mastani actress shared a boomerang video wherein she was seen enjoying a cup of tea on the sets. In the video, Deepika was dressed in a black coloured athleisure and had tied her hair in a back bun. The video featured Deepika enjoying a biscuit along with tea and her expressions were on point. But soon she lost her biscuit in the tea which most of us can relate with. Deepika captioned the video as, “Half my biscuit fell into the tea soon after this boomerang!” Soon, fans were seen showering love on the actress and called her cute for her expressions.

Checkout Deepika Padukone’s post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress is currently shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will also star John Abraham in the lead. Apart from this, she will also be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. Besides, Deepika also has the Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic The Intern in her kitty.