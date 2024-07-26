Deepika Padukone ‘loves’ Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba song from Bad Newz; ‘It’s coming out of peoples ears’

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase to the fullest. She is all set to welcome her first child with Ranveer Singh next month in September. Meanwhile, the Singham Again actress has been quite active on her social media giving a peek into her dietary regime and most lately her self-care skincare routine.

Now, recently, the actress’ latest post gave a major shoutout to Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla’s Tauba Tauba that she admitted to “love."

Deepika Padukone spills the beans on the importance of self-care

A while back, soon-to-be mom Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures on her social media. The post comprised a series of her selfie pictures in a glammed-up look followed by several no-makeup looks, and one of the pictures also showed her immersed in following her skin-care routine. She went on to add Bad Newz’s party-banger, Tauba Tauba alongside the post.

In a long caption, the actress called it a "Self-Care Month" but then opined why one would need a month dedicated to that when self-care can be practiced every day. She further highlighted the importance of "eating right, sleeping well, adequate hydration and movement" as "the key pillars" for maintaining healthy skin.

However, the actress revealed that for her a "simple yet consistent" skincare routine consisting of "Cleanse, Hydrate and Protect" worked. She further added that she also indulges in a full body massage, a face mask and a hair mask once in a week. The Kalki 2898 AD actress listed down the products she uses.

Deepika Padukone admits to loving Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba

What caught everyone’s attention were the "additional disclaimers" she added revealing, "I’m not a picture/ selfie person so kindly appreciate the fact that I’m sharing soo many with you’ll!Im even wondering when and why I took these!? "

She continued by stating, "I just HAD to use this track because I love it and anyway it’s coming out of peoples ears no?"

Deepika Padukone's work front

On the work front, Deepika after rejoicing in the success of Kalki 2898 AD will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film will reunite the actress with her husband Ranveer Singh in the action-entertainer. Additionally, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and more in key roles.

