Deepika Padukone makes a style statement in long camouflage jacket at the airport; See PICS

Deepika Padukone, the celebrated star, has been considered one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Indian film industry. The Pathaan actress has often turned heads with her unmatchable beauty and impeccable style statements, especially when she makes a public appearance. However, it is Deepika Padukone's airport looks that have carved a separate fan base among fashion enthusiasts. The Bollywood star clearly has a love for oversized clothes that serve comfort and style at the same time, and it can be clearly seen in her choice of airport styles.

Deepika Padukone serves style in a long camouflage jacket

The Project K actress, who was spotted at the Mumbai airport on March 28, Tuesday early morning, made a major style statement in a long camouflage jacket with a bright orange hood. Deepika Padukone carried the oversized jacket like a pro, as always, and flashed her million-dollar dimpled smile as she greeted the paparazzi photographers. She completed her look with a Louis Vuitton tote bag, a pair of white sneakers, a top knot hairdo, statement sunglasses, and minimal make-up.

Check out Deepika Padukone's airport pictures, below:

Deepika Padukone's work front

The talented actress was last seen in Pathaan, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer which has emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing projects of Hindi cinema. Deepika Padukone has a massive line-up of some highly promising projects in her kitty. The talented actress is shooting for the much-awaited project Fighter, which marks her reunion with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The movie will mark Deepika's first onscreen collaboration with the Bollywood superstar, Hrithik Roshan.

She is also making her much-awaited Telugu debut with the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller Project K. Deepika Padukone is sharing the screen with pan-Indian star Prabhas in the film, which is helmed by Nag Ashwin. The much-awaited project is expected to hit the theatres in January 2024, as a Makar Sankranti special release.

