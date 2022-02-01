Deepika Padukone makes black look good, spotted in the city ahead of Gehraiyaan's release; PICS

Deepika Padukone is all set to release her first movie of the year, the highly anticipated Gehraiyaan. She is immersed in the promotional activities of the film and has been blessing us with some head-turning looks for the past month. After all, Deepika Padukone is a stunner and always manages to grab all the attention of the fans with her fashion game. Just yesterday, she set the temperatures soaring on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 as she arrived to promote her film in a hot black blazer dress. Today too, proving that black is definitely her colour, Deepika was spotted in the city looking super gorgeous in black attire.

In the pics where the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actress was spotted in front of Mizu Khar in Mumbai turning heads with her beautiful look. Clad in a black slip dress and black pointed-toe heels, the stunning actress could give Aphrodite a run for her money. She strutted with grace as the paps captured her and even smiled sweetly for shutterbugs. Deepika Padukone is a sight for sore eyes, and all her pics only prove that.

Take a look:

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is bankrolled jointly under the banners of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. As the release date of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the romantic drama. Also, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gehraiyaan will not be released theatrically. Instead, the movie will have an OTT premiere on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime.

