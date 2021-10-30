Deepika Padukone makes a bold statement in a black look in VIRAL party pics from Dubai; SEE INSIDE

Wherever in the world, actress Deepika Padukone may go, she is bound to get a lot of love from people due to her massive fan base. The Piku star is also known for her stylish looks and she manages to rock different types of outfits like a pro. As soon as any new photos of Deepika's looks hit the internet, they tend to go viral. Speaking of this, on Saturday, we stumbled upon stunning new photos of Deepika in a stylish black avatar partying up in Dubai. 

As per Deepika Padukone's fan clubs on Twitter, Deepika's photos were from a dinner party in Dubai that the actress attended. In the photos, Deepika is seen opting for a picture-perfect party look that could serve as inspiration for your next party. She is seen clad in a black outfit and she teamed it up with gold earrings and a choker. With bold kohl eyes and glam makeup, Deepika looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed with her friends in the new viral photos.

Take a look:

As soon as the photos hit social media, fans of the Pathan star began showering love on her. The photos were circulated among many fan clubs and took over the internet in no time. Recently, Deepika dropped cute photos from a shoot to capture her many moods and they received a lot of love from fans,

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in 83 with Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to release on Christmas 2021. Besides this, Deepika also will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also is a part of Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika's other films include Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. 

