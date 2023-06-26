Deepika Padukone makes chic appearance at Mumbai Airport as she leaves for Project K shoot in Hyderabad-WATCH

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone makes heads turn every time she steps out, and this time was no exception! Deepika was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport in the wee hours of the morning, and the actress, as usual, looked chic and stunning. She was reportedly heading to Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming film Project K. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai Airport as she leaves for Project K shoot

Early morning on Saturday, Deepika Padukone was spotted arriving at the Mumbai Airport in a beige-colored tracksuit. It consisted of a collared jacket with a front zipper, white cuffs, and stripes on the sleeves, and a pair of beige wide-legged track pants. She paired the casual outfit with white sneakers, a brown bag, and a pair of dark sunglasses. The actress had her hair tied back in a ponytail. She smiled and posed for the paparazzi for a bit before heading inside the airport. Check out the pictures below!

Meanwhile, yesterday, we reported that Kamal Haasan is on board as an antagonist in Project K. Kamal Haasan and Prabhas will lock horns on the big screen in one of the biggest Pan-Indian projects. The makers of the film have completed nearly 70 percent of the shoot, while Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have a few weeks’ shoot left to complete.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film marks Hrithik and Deepika’s first on-screen collaboration, and needless to say, fans are super excited. The film is touted to be India’s first aerial action franchise and went on floors last year in November.

