Deepika Padukone makes heads turns with her vivacious smile & shimmery skirt in this throwback PHOTO

Deepika Padukone is seen donning a black and white top and a shimmery skirt. The chic outfit will surely give the fans and followers of the sultry diva major fashion inspiration.

The stunning Bollywood actress, surely knows how to win hearts with her impeccable style statements. The gorgeous diva, looks mesmerizing in this throwback picture. Deepika Padukone is seen donning a black and white top and a shimmery skirt. The chic outfit will surely give the fans and followers of the sultry diva major fashion inspiration. The actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her stylish outfits, and impeccable fashion sense. On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the super hit film, Chhapaak.

The thought-provoking film was helmed by ace director Meghna Gulzar. The film also featured, actor, Vikrant Massey in a key role. The talented actress Deepika Padukone is expected to feature in some challenging roles in the coming future. The actress is currently spending quality time at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress Deepika Padukone has featured in films like, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Padmaavat, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. The fans of the sultry siren are eagerly waiting for the actress to return to the big screen.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photo:

The fans are delighted to see the pictures and videos the actress has been sharing on her Instagram account. The Bollywood actress enjoying a massive fan following on her Instagram account. The fans love the candid pictures the actress has been sharing with updates from her daily activities.

ALSO READ Deepika Padukone shares a quirky video of checking herself after eating birthday cake & it is every girl ever

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×