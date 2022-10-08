Deepika Padukone makes her parents proud as she poses with them at Paris Fashion Week; PIC

Deepika Padukone is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. She has often made heads turn with her style and the talk of her fashion is not only limited to India. Recently she was among the jury members of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and made her fans go gaga over her fashion game and now she is making us all speechless with her looks as she is in Paris for Paris Fashion Week. Although we saw her looks in the pictures and video which came earlier but now a new picture has surfaced on the internet wherein we can see the Piku actress posing with her proud parents.

Deepika Padukone poses with her parents in Paris