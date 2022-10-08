Deepika Padukone makes her parents proud as she poses with them at Paris Fashion Week; PIC
Deepika Padukone's parents smile in this picture as they pose with their superstar daughter in Paris.
Deepika Padukone is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. She has often made heads turn with her style and the talk of her fashion is not only limited to India. Recently she was among the jury members of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and made her fans go gaga over her fashion game and now she is making us all speechless with her looks as she is in Paris for Paris Fashion Week. Although we saw her looks in the pictures and video which came earlier but now a new picture has surfaced on the internet wherein we can see the Piku actress posing with her proud parents.
Deepika Padukone poses with her parents in Paris
In the picture, we can see Deepika Padukone looking super stylish in silver attire. She wore a high-neck silver short dress with frills and paired it with knee-high black leather boots. Deepika also carried a yellow and brown handbag as she smiled for the picture. With dark lip shade and short hair, the Bajirao Mastani actress was stunned in her look. Along with her posed her mother and father who had a big smile on their faces and with that, it is evident that they are indeed very proud of their daughter.
Check out Deepika Padukone’s picture:
Deepika Padukone jetted off to Chennai
Today morning Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai airport and made heads turn yet again with her airport fashion. She chose to wear a traditional outfit as she was flying to Chennai for her work commitments.
Work Front of Deepika Padukone
On the work front, Padukone will next be seen on screen with megastar Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films’ action film Pathaan. Later, she will also star in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Clearly, Deepika Padukone has a bunch of projects to work on in the coming days.
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh REACT to Deepika Padukone's jaw-dropping PICS