Deepika Padukone makes it happy Sunday as she takes over with her smile & walk in city with 'BTS of BTS' video

Deepika Padukone shares a video on her Instagram which is a montage of her photoshoots. The actress will be next seen in the film 'The Intern'.

The Maharashtra government has announced a 15-days Janta curfew in the entire state due to the surge in the COVID 19 cases. As shooting has been stopped, many Bollywood celebrities have taken a break and have traveled to other places. and have also jetted off to Bangalore to be with the actress's parents. They were also spotted at the airport days back. The actress always shares pictures and videos on her Instagram feed for her fans. And today also share a video on the social platform.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Deepika wrote, “BTS of BTS!” The Piku actress is seen coming out of her vanity and walking with a coffee mug. The video starts with a morning view of the city and she is seen walking on the street with a smile. The video is a montage of behind the scene of photo shoots. The actress is looking gorgeous and her infectious smile is making the video more lovely. Recently, she had also shared a picture of her working out.

The actress has also shared the poster of her next film ‘The Intern’. She will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Both are reuniting after the film Piku.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

It is to be noted here that Amitabh Bachchan has replaced late actor in the film ‘The Intern’. It is a Bollywood remake of a Hollywood classic with the same title. The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and is produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone.

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

