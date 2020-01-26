Deepika Padukone makes Ranveer Singh run to the market for some Mysore Pak and spicy potato chips

Ranveer was recently in Chennai for the grand poster launch of '83. He posted a picture with his team on his social media account.

Kabir Khan's '83 starring in the lead has created a strong buzz since Ranveer's first look as Kapil Dev was out. Fans are already going gaga over the movie and waiting to watch the trailer. Adding on the audience’s curiosity Kabir roped in an interesting ensemble of the cast with Ranveer Singh playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie has been grabbing headlines with the recently released first look posters. Ranveer was recently in Chennai for the grand poster launch of the movie.

Ranveer had recently posted a picture with his entire cast on his Instagram account. Everyone looks dapper in their blue suits in the post. Sharing the picture, Ranveer wrote, "KAPIL’S DEVILS STORM CHENNAI !!!" As soon as Ranveer posted the picture, Deepika commented, "don’t come back without 1kg Mysore Pak from ShreeKrishna and 2 1/2kg packets for Sipcy Potato Chips from Hot Chips!" Well, DP's comment has surely left everyone in splits. This is not the first time Deepika has commented on his post, the couple has done this before and is known to leave behind cute comments on each other’s posts. Well, we hope Ranveer fulfills DP's demand for Mysore Pak and Spicy Potato Chips.

Check out Ranveer Singh's post and 's comment here:

Apart from Ranveer, ’83 will also star Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Besides, Deepika Padukone will also be playing the role of Kapil’s wife Romi Dev in the movie. Marking Ranveer’s first collaboration with Kabir Khan, ’83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh returns back in the city after '83's poster launch in Chennai sporting a funky jumpsuit

Credits :Instagram

Read More