Deepika Padukone makes a statement as she goes all red for 83 promotions in Dubai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are busy promoting their film in the UAE and are stepping out, one stylish outfit at a time. After stunning in a hot pink creation in Riyadh, Deepika on Thursday looked ravishing in red. The actress took to her Instagram story to drop a sneak peek of her outfit ahead of her promotional spree.

The actress posed for the camera and dished out her style statement. Deepika was seen wearing a short red Maison Valentino dress with sheer red stockings. However, it was her head scarf that caught our attention. The actress completely covered her hair with a red scarf and kept the monotone look going.

With a stunning winged eye, Deepika added bling to her outfit with a pair of diamond earrings. Check out Deepika Padukone's 83 promotional look for Dubai:

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 revolves around the Indian cricket team's victory in the 1983 world cup led by Kapil Dev.

On their first day in the UAE, Ranveer Singh complemented Deepika in a head-to-toe Gucci outfit and the actor as usual aced the look. He shared snapshots of the red carpet event on his Instagram Story.

