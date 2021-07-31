Deepika Padukone marks 12 years of 'Love Aaj Kal' with this fun video; Be ready to hit the nostalgia

Love Aaj Kal was one such movie that was instantly loved by many on its release. The movie touched the hearts of many fans, and it still stands close to many of them. Well, this Imtiaz Ali film has clocked 12 years today, and it is so hard to believe this, not only for us but also for the lead actress of the film . Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika posted a fun video which comprises of a few stills and clips from the movie also featuring in it.

Love Aaj Kal was released in 2009, and Deepika Padukone played the character of Meera. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and the late in pivotal roles. Be it the story or the songs, everything fell perfectly for this movie, and it sure did become a classic love saga. Well, in the video that Deepika shared on her Instagram, the famous song from the movie, 'Yeh Dooriyaan' can be heard playing in the background. The video will surely take you on a nostalgic ride. Sharing the video, the actress captioned it as, "I can't believe it's been 12 years since Love Aaj Kal already!"

Take a look:

As expected, the moment Deepika Padukone posted this video, fans have showered love in the comments section.

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone were appreciated for their acting in this movie, and it is considered one of Imtiaz Ali's best films.

Did this video take you on a nostalgic ride too? Let us know in the comments section below.

