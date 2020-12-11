Deepika Padukone is mesmerised by the artwork by fan who creatively turned her photo into a beautiful portrait

Deepika Padukone recently took to her Instagram story to share an awesome artwork made by one of her fans.

is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. She is known for her excellent performances in films and also enjoys a massive fan following. The beautiful actress also loves to communicate with her fans through her social media handle. And every Friday, Deepika shares artwork made by her fans. She took to her Instagram story and shared an awesome artwork made by one of her fans. The picture of the diva from 2019 film festival has been recreated by the fan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Padmaavat actress shared a beautiful piece of art created by Sk Shahid Aktar. Deepika looked gorgeous in the picture as she donned a beautiful pink coloured gown. Deepika’s husband, actor also dropped an epic comment on her post, he wrote, "Uff yeh nikhri twach ka raaz bata doh."

Take a look at Deepika Paduone’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will be also seen in starrer Pathan. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika, the film will also star John Ibrahim in lead role. The director of the film is Siddharth Anand. Earlier, talking about Deepika’s role in the film, a close source told Mumbai Mirror, “It's an intriguing world of agents and Deepika will get to do a lot of action too. Though the title is SRK-centric, Deepika plays an edgy character, who joins Pathan on a mission.”

Further, the actress will be also part of Madhu Mantena’s Mahabharat, in which she is playing the role of Draupadi. Deepika will be co-producing the film.

