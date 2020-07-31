Deepika Padukone is mesmerised by a fan’s floral artwork that showcases her love for flowers aptly; See Pic

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share the artwork of a fan on Friday that left her captivated. The artwork perfectly captured Deepika’s love for flowers and the Chhapaak star loved it.

Actress has been making use of the free time amid the lockdown by spending it with husband at home. From cooking to organizing things to pampering herself at home, Deepika has been sharing all her lockdown shenanigans on social media. Not just this, every Friday, the Chhapaak star shares an artwork done by a fan that has impressed her. Last week, Deepika shared an artwork that featured her and Prabhas after the announcement of their movie.

However, this Friday, Deepika shared an artwork that seemed to capture her love for flowers and gardening perfectly. For those unaware, Deepika often drops stunning clicks of flowers on her Instagram handle and kicks off a spree of those photos. She loves flowers and that is a known fact from her Instagram account. Hence, the artwork that was shared by a fan named ‘Rahul's Gallery’ had a beautiful floral twist to it that left Deepika mesmerized too. In the same, Deepika’s portrait was made using pink and red rose petals.

The gorgeous star loved it and shared it on her Instagram story with the caption, ‘Fan Art Friday.’ She tagged the fan and shared the stunning artwork that impressed her.

Here is Deepika Padukone’s fan art:

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak. The film managed to impress the critics. Now, she will be seen next in Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film is produced by and is slated to release on February 12, 2020. Apart from this, Deepika also is a part of Prabhas 21 that is helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film will go on floors in April 2021 and is slated for 2022 release.

