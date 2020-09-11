Deepika Padukone is mesmerised by a fan’s stunning art work of her PHOTO and we couldn’t agree more

Like every Friday, today too, Deepika Padukone took to social media to share a mesmerising fan art of her photo. The actress seemed to be in awe of the talented artist for their work.

Actress recently visited her salon and changed her entire look amid the ongoing pandemic. The actress had been spending time at home amid the lockdown and post the Unlock, she has been preparing to go back to work. Amid this, Deepika takes note of the artwork that her fans make and send to her. Every week on Friday, Deepika shares stunning fan arts created by people who adore the actress. Speaking of this, once again, it appears as if Deepika was simply mesmerised by a work of art by a fan.

Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika shared an artwork made by an artist under the page name of 'simply__artified' on social media. She shared the artwork made by them of her photo and well, it sure looked identical. In the artwork, Deepika is seen beaming with joy as she posed for the camera. In the photo, she is seen clad in a brown collared jacket. However, in the stunning artwork, it was her beautiful smile that ended up stealing the show. Deepika shared it on her handle and credited the artist for their work.

Every week, the actress makes it a point to share her fans' creations on social media and they leave everyone in awe. With a massive fan following across the globe, Deepika has managed to make a special place in people's heart for her work. On the work front, Deepika is preparing to return to work with Shakun Batra's next. The film stars Deepika, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead and is a story of complex human relationships. Reportedly, the three stars will soon travel to Goa for the shoot of the film. It is untitled yet and is produced by . It is tentatively slated to hit the screens on February 12, 2021.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's fan's art work:

