Deepika Padukone messes up her dialogues; Shares BTS videos from Gehraiyaan, Ramleela, Piku, & others

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented and most-loved actresses in Bollywood. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress is currently ruling social media and there is no denying that as her social media handle is full of quirky posts. Speaking of which, the Om Shanti Om actress shared behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of her movies including Gehraiyaan, Piku, Happy New Year, and others. In it, the actress is seen goofing around with her co-stars as she messes up her dialogues.



Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, the Bajirao Mastani actress captioned it: "Messing up my line in 3, 2, 1...." The video begins with Deepika and John Abraham from her 2013 film, Race 2. She is also heard saying, "Life happens, as you're making a movie. It's extremely important that you enjoy the people that you work with." She is also seen giving a kiss to her Happy New Year director Farah Khan. Later, the video also shows Deepika clicking a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan.

Check out the video HERE:

The actress will be gracing the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival as a jury member this year, which is scheduled to take place from 17 to 28 May 2022.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. The actress will star opposite Prabhas in a yet-to-be-titled film which will be directed by Nag Ashwin.

