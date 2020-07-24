  1. Home
Deepika Padukone is mighty impressed with her & Prabhas’ sketch made by a fan post announcement of their film

Deepika Padukone took to social media to share a sketch that featured her and Prabhas together. The gorgeous star loved the artwork by a fan who sketched the two stars together post the announcement of Nag Ashwin’s film.
One of the biggest news of the week came in for Deepika Padukone and Prabhas fans when they announced that the Bollywood actress has been roped in for the South superstar’s 21st film. The announcement was made by the director Nag Ashwin and Prabhas himself via their social media handles as they extended a warm welcome to Deepika on board Prabhas 21. Deepika too has been expressing her excitement about the project all week and on Friday, she did the same via her ‘fan art Friday’ section. 

Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika shared a sketch made by a fan who featured her and Prabhas in the same frame. The gorgeous sketch was made by a fan named Reena Bhati and the beautiful sketch impressed Deepika so much that she picked it for her ‘Fan Art Friday’ section and shared it with her fans. In the sketch, Deepika was seen with Prabhas and it surely made all their fans excited. Since the announcement has been made, Deepika and Prabhas’ fans have been rooting for them.

Deepika will be seen as the leading lady of Prabhas’ film which is being touted as a science fiction flick. While details about the project have been kept under wraps, however, with Deepika on board, the film’s lead pair casting is complete. Rumours of Deepika joining Prabhas 21 were coming in from quite some time. However, it was confirmed this week. Deepika and Prabhas starrer film is yet to get a title and is expected to go on floors in April 2021 and is expected to release in 2022. 

Here is Deepika Padukone and Prabhas together in a fan art:

