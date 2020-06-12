Deepika Padukone is mighty impressed with a magnificent piece of artwork made by her fan; See Pic

Deepika Padukone has recently shared a picture of an artwork made by one of her fans on social media and it is commendable.

made her Bollywood debut in the year 20016 in Om Shanti Om opposite . Since then it was no looking back for the actress. DP has entertained the audience with her amazing acting skills in Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Finding Fanney, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, Piku, Padmaavat and more. Moreover, she is also known for her unique style statements. Deepika has a huge fan following ain't only in India but all over the world.

Deepika, who was not much active on social media, amid the lockdown has been treating fans with some amazing throwback pictures and hilarious posts on her Instagram account. And today, the actress has shared a magnificent artwork made by one of her fans. The Chhapaak actress looks gorgeous in an off-shoulder dress with her hair neatly combed. The artwork is really commendable and almost seems like Deepika’s doppelganger. Sharing the photo Deepika wrote, "FANart Friday" and has credited the person who made this amazing artwork.

Recently, Deepika took to Instagram and dropped an endearing childhood photo with her dad. Along with this, she wrote, “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had!Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being!Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa ! We love you! #pappa #padukone.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak opposite Vikrant Massey of Mirzapur fame. The movie has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. She will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama ’83 co-starring her husband . The movie is directed by Kabir Khan. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

