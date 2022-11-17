Deepika Padukone nails her airport look as she jets off to join Hrithik Roshan for Fighter shoot; PICS

Deepika Padukone is the queen of airport fashion and there's no doubt about it! Every time the actress sets fashion goals a top-notch higher from her lookbook. Apart from her performances, she is also known for her fashion choices. Be it glamorous red carpet looks, casual candid appearances, or swanky airport looks, her sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Speaking of which, just a while back, today, the Chennai Express actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Several videos and glimpses from the airport are going viral on the internet.

In the photos, Deepika looked chic as she sported a black turtleneck and paired it with an oversized long black blazer. She matched it with white sweatpants. To complete her look, she wore a pair of cool black sunglasses and black-heeled combat boots. For her hair, she tied it in a bun and opted for a no-makeup look for the glam picks. The uber-cool ensemble proved why the star is the queen of effortless airport fashion. Meanwhile, the actress has left the city to join Hrithik Roshan, who is currently filming for Fighter .

Hrithik Roshan begins Fighter shoot

On November 15, Hrithik headed to the shoot location for the shooting of Fighter. Marflix Pictures, which is producing the film shared the picture and captioned it: “And, it begins.” In the photo, Hrithik is standing in front of a jet with director Siddharth Anand. Re-posting the picture, the Krrish actor took to his Instagram story and wrote: “Right. Let's go. #Fighter,” along with a flight emoji. Meanwhile, Fighter is Hrithik's third collaboration with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang and War, which was a humongous success.

About Fighter

Fighter is scheduled to hit the big screens during the Republic Day 2024 weekend. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor in the lead. Pinkvilla earlier reported that the makers of Fighter have got the leading company, Double Negative (DNEG), to come on board for the VFX on the film. DNEG was also the company behind visual effects for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Deepika Padukone's work front

Talking about Deepika's work front, apart from Fighter, the actress will feature next in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has the Hindi remake of The Intern and Project K in the pipeline.