Deepika Padukone nails her dance steps like a pro as she rehearses in a throwback VIDEO

Deepika Padukone is an expert in the field of acting as well as dancing. We get proof about the same in one of her throwback videos.

When we talk about the most popular actresses of Hindi cinema in current times, among the first names that come to our minds is . The diva began her journey in 2007 with Om Shanti Om opposite and has been unstoppable since then. Her fan following has increased tremendously in the past decade for reasons that are known to everyone. Right from acting to dance, the actress is a perfectionist in everything, and multiple instances prove it.

As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback video of Deepika that makes for a delightful sight. The actress is rehearsing for the song ‘Lovely’ from Happy New Year along with her choreographer. She is wearing a sleeveless white top teamed up with a pair of black leggings and matching shoes. How Deepika nails the dance steps is beyond amazing! And of course, one could see the results of her hard work in the final song too.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone last appeared in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak that was released earlier this year. The actress will next feature in the sports drama titled ’83 that co-stars none other than her husband himself apart from others. Deepika has another project lined up that is backed by Shakun Batra. It also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Further details are yet to come about the same.

