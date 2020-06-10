Deepika Padukone nails her ‘Lovely’ moves in a throwback rehearsal video and drives away the mid week blues

Deepika Padukone is one of the most graceful actors and dancers in Bollywood. A throwback rehearsal video of the gorgeous star on Happy New Year’s song Lovely is bound to leave you impressed.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, has been able to leave an indelible imprint on the minds of her fans with her terrific performances in films like Padmaavat, Chhapaak, Piku and more. The gorgeous star has proved her mettle as an actor and her fan base is spread across the globe. For her songs in films, Deepika rehearses day in and out and one such old rehearsal video of Happy New Year days is going viral on social media.

In the throwback rehearsal video, we get to see Deepika rehearse on the song, Lovely with her choreographer. Clad in a white tank top with black tights, the gorgeous star can be seen nailing her steps as she rehearses her moves to kill it in front of the camera too. While rehearsing, Deepika can be seen seriously performing and towards the end, we can see her getting goofy too with her dance teacher. Well, we all know how the song from Happy New year turned out.

Also Read|Deepika Padukone pens a birthday wish full of gratitude for her ‘greatest off screen hero’ Prakash Padukone

Deepika’s sultry act mixed with her kick ass moves impressed everyone back in the days when the song from co-starrer was released. Now, once again, the video is going viral on social media as fans miss seeing the actor on the screen amid the COVID 19 lockdown in the nation.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s throwback video of dancing to Lovely:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Deepika has been staying at home and spending time with . From cooking to cleaning, the Chhapaak star is doing everything to keep herself occupied. On the work front, Deepika will be seen in ‘83 starring Ranveer Singh and also in Shakun Batra’s next. The film is yet untitled and stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by and will release on February 12, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×