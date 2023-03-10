Deepika Padukone nails the geeky look as she gets spotted at the airport: See PICS

Deepika Padukone, the popular Bollywood star has been making headlines with her great professional achievements these days. The actress, who is currently on a high with the massive success of her latest outing Pathaan, is totally busy in her acting career with some massive projects in her kitty. Deepika Padukone is also set to attend the Oscars 2023 event, as one of the presenters. The actress, who reportedly left to attend the Oscar awards events, was spotted at the airport on March 10, Friday, early morning.

Deepika Padukone nails the geeky look at the airport

The Fighter actress, who reportedly left for the Oscars 2023 event, nailed the geeky look as she was spotted at the airport on Friday early morning. Deepika Padukone opted for an oversized black blazer, which she paired with a black turtle neck top. The gorgeous diva teamed it up with a pair of blue, flared denim trousers, a free hairdo, and a pair of statement eyeglasses. Deepika completed her look with a statement handbag and a pair of black stilettos. As always, the Pathaan star flashed her million-dollar smile and posed for the paparazzi photographers, as she made an entry to the airport.

Check out Deepika Padukone's airport pictures, below:

Deepika Padukone's promising work front

As reported earlier, Deepika Padukone recently wrapped up the first schedule shooting of her upcoming project Fighter. The movie, which marks Deepika's reunion with the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, is touted to be the first-ever aerial action thriller made in the Indian film industry. The project also marks the popular star's first-ever onscreen collaboration with superstar Hrithik Roshan. Both Deepika and Hrithik are reportedly playing fighter pilots in the film, which also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. The talented actress will be next seen in the highly anticipated pan-Indian project Project K, which features Telugu superstar Prabhas in the lead role. The Nag Ashwin directorial, which is touted to be a sci-fi thriller, is slated to hit the theatres in January 2024.

