Deepika Padukone napping as an infant is totally relatable during this lockdown situation; See Throwback Pics

Last year in November, Deepika Padukone had shared her baby photos after the hectic Diwali festivities and it is quite relatable in this current lockdown situation.

's first film of 2020, Chhapaak, may have not received the desired response, but the actress continues to have a strong and loyal social media family. While these fan clubs continue to share unseen photos and videos, we decided to go back in time and look at Deepika's Instagram grid and check out some stunning photos shared by the actress. While we were looking for some striking photos, we came across Deepika's Diwali post from 2019 and found it to be extremely relatable.

Last year in November, Deepika had shared her baby photos after the hectic Diwali festivities. The 'Piku' actress shared two photos of herself as an infant and can be seen napping without a care in the world. The adorable photos instantly put a smile on our faces. However, Deepika's caption seemed to be the show stealer. She captioned the photos, "post diwali celebrations...#diwali." While the caption remains true to the state of mind after the festival season is over, it is also is quite relatable in this current lockdown situation.

Lazing around and sleeping endlessly are one of the many things we end up doing on most days amid the lockdown. Check out Deepika's super adorable baby photos:

Just yesterday, Deepika and 's film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocked seven years. The actress shared the first look test of the film on social media and sent her fans into a tizzy. She wrote, "Our very first look test... ‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar #7yearsofyehjaawanihaideewani @ayan_mukerji @hussain.dalal #ranbirkapoor #bunny."

Isn't Deepika Padukone totally acing her social media game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

