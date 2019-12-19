Deepika Padukone not a part of 'Satte Pe Satta' remake starring Hrithik Roshan; DEETS inside

According to a recent report, Deepika Padukone will not be starring opposite Hrithik Roshan in the remake of Satte Pe Satta. Read further for more details about the same.

Earlier this year, there were reports about and coming together for Satte Pe Satta remake helmed by Farah Khan. It was reported that both of them have shown their interest in the upcoming project. However, according to a recent report by Times of India, there is no truth about the same. As per a source from the office of noted director Luv Ranjan, the news is incorrect and there’s no truth in the story.

It was reported that the remake of Satte Pe Satta will be directed by Farah Khan and produced by Rohit Shetty. Later on, numerous media reports also claimed that Hrithik isn’t much fond of the script. Now, there are rumours that Luv Ranjan has been approached to direct the movie and that he suggests Amitabh Bachchan’s role should be played by Hrithik Roshan. Earlier, Hrithik had spoken about the possibility of starring in Satte Pe Satta remake but has not confirmed the same yet.

(ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone cannot stop blushing as Hrithik Roshan feeds her chocolate cake; WATCH VIDEO)

Now, as it is clear that Deepika is not going to be a part of the movie, speculations will definitely be on the rise regarding the leading lady of the same. Talking about Deepika, she is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Chhapaak which has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie happens to be a biopic based on the life of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The trailer of Chhapaak has already been released and has received positive response from the audiences who are now waiting eagerly for its release into the theatres.

Credits :Times of India

Read More