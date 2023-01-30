Deepika Padukone on her bond with Shah Rukh Khan: 'I wouldn't be here today if...'

After a hiatus of four years, superstar Shah Rukh Khan finally returned to the big screen with his much-awaited film, Pathaan. He was last seen in Zero which was released in 2018. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. As the film entered the 500-crore club worldwide in just five days, the team of Pathaan finally decided to address the media and celebrate the success with them. On Monday evening, the makers of Pathaan hosted a press meet in Mumbai. During the interaction, Deepika talked about the bond that she and Shah Rukh shares and also mentioned how the latter has given her so much confidence. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s bond

When asked about the chemistry between Deepika and Shah Rukh, the former was quoted saying ‘It was interesting that the chemistry is still so palpable. Our characters were so different in Pathaan, I don't think you have seen us playing this earlier. Whether its om shanti om, happy new year or Chennai express, what makes it special is the relationship and love that we share.’ Deepika further added ‘I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for Shah Rukh khan and his vision for me. I had never been on a film set before Om Shanti Om, but he has given me so much confidence which even he isn't aware about that translates on the screen.’

Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to Pathaan’s success Speaking about his comeback on the big screen after 4 years, and on the successful run of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan said, “It's nice to be back. I am never in a rush to finish a film, because I have a genuine desire to spread love among people and when that doesn't happen I am the most affected by that. I am grateful to Adi (Aditya Chopra), Sid and everyone for this film, it has done really well. I have forgotten the last four years because of the last 4 days,” said Shah Rukh.

