Deepika Padukone on her experience with mental illness: I prioritize my mind and body over everything else

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Fans love to see her on the silver screen and she has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. Well, Deepika is also one of the very few actresses who never hesitates in speaking her mind. Be it talking about her battle with depression or making everyone aware of mental health, she never hesitates in pouring her heart out. In a recent interview with Vogue Arabia, the Gehraiyaan star yet again opened up about her experience with mental illness.

Deepika Padukone said that her experience with mental illness has brought her to this space today. She quipped that she prioritizes her mind and body over everything else. She further added that it took an illness to bring her to that level of awareness. But she also said that sometimes one needs to go through these experiences to come out of something. Talking about her mental health journey, the actor said, “You come into this world thinking that if you want to be a successful actor, you have to be all of these things. And then you discover along the way that you can also do it your way.”