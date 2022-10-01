Deepika Padukone on her experience with mental illness: I prioritize my mind and body over everything else
Deepika Padukone in a recent interview opened up about her mental illness journey.
Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Fans love to see her on the silver screen and she has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. Well, Deepika is also one of the very few actresses who never hesitates in speaking her mind. Be it talking about her battle with depression or making everyone aware of mental health, she never hesitates in pouring her heart out. In a recent interview with Vogue Arabia, the Gehraiyaan star yet again opened up about her experience with mental illness.
Deepika Padukone said that her experience with mental illness has brought her to this space today. She quipped that she prioritizes her mind and body over everything else. She further added that it took an illness to bring her to that level of awareness. But she also said that sometimes one needs to go through these experiences to come out of something. Talking about her mental health journey, the actor said, “You come into this world thinking that if you want to be a successful actor, you have to be all of these things. And then you discover along the way that you can also do it your way.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has an exciting lineup of films. She will next be seen in an action avatar in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Her look from the film has been released and fans are already jumping with joy to see her in this changed avatar. She also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. This is the first time she will be paired opposite Hrithik and fans are excited to watch this fresh pairing on the silver screen.
Deepika Padukone also has the official Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan and the Pan-India film Project K starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Apart from this Deepika is also going to be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Atlee’s film Jawan.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone brings the cool to her cosy and uber-chic airport look with Louis Vuitton boots