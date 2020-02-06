Deepika Padukone opens up about doing titular roles, upcoming movie The Intern & more; DEETS inside

Deepika Padukone recently opened up in an interview about doing titular roles in most of her movies, upcoming next The Intern and more. Read on for further details.

has been a busy bee off late post the release of her movie Chhapaak and has some interesting projects lined up. The actress received a lot of appreciation for aptly portraying the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, the Padmaavat actress who is vocal about her opinions, opened up about playing the titular role in most of her movies, upcoming movie The Intern and much more.

On being asked whether the thing that she plays titular roles in most of her movies is conscious, Deepika says that such films find her and she does not go after them. She also states that it is not a criterion when she chooses films. The actress says she does not go active seeking such parts and that it’s just organic they are happening. Deepika also throws some light on the Hindi remake of The Intern in which she will be collaborating with veteran actor .

Talking about the same, Deepika says the film’s theme is universal. Calling India one of the youngest countries in the world, the actress says that the youth is different from the older generation. In Deepika’s words, “This movie threw light on how this slightly older person comes into our life. In our culture, we have it in a different way.” She further calls the movie a beautiful and relevant story between two generations. Apart from The Intern, Deepika has been roped in for yet another untitled movie co – starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Hindustan Times

