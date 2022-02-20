Deepika Padukone opens about her character in Gehraiyaan: I didn't see Alisha as wrong or right

Deepika Padukone has created a significant sensation with her newest OTT release. Deepika Padukone's film Gehraiyaan has received exceptional response from fans, and she has been showered with adulation from all quarters. In Shakun Batra's relationship drama, which debuted to critical acclaim, the actress played the complex, nuanced, and layered character of Alisha. Deepika’s character cannot be defined as 'perfect' in any way and in a recent interview she explained how counting the flaws of her character was never the point.

In an interview with NDTV, when asked if she saw Alisha as right or wrong, Deepika confidently answered, "I didn't see Alisha as wrong or right, that's not the tonality of the film.” She added that the film’s purpose is not to go on a journey with flawed characters and dissect and decide who is right and wrong. Rather, she said that the idea of the film is observational, that there are different kinds of people in the world and that hese kinds of people exist.

“Are we able to empathize with these characters and humanise them? You don't have to agree with her choices, I don't agree with her choices,” she said. She also expressed that as actors, they have to step out of the lens of judgment.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18, and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, released on OTT medium on the 11th of February and opened to rave reviews and created a huge buzz.

