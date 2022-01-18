Deepika Padukone opens about her first brush with beauty: My definition of beauty has evolved over the years

What is beauty? Such a simple term, yet it holds a different meaning to different people. In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone talked about her first experience with beauty, how she chanced upon it and how the meaning of beauty has evolved over the years for her. Deepika revealed that seeing her parents get dressed for an evening out was one of my earliest encounters with beauty. Being the 6-year-old girl that stood by the door, she watched her parents put their best foot forward. She talked about how she'd watch her mum apply her gorgeous eye makeup and lipstick. "I'll never forget those visuals.”

Fast-forwarding a few years, she also talked about her interaction with beauty during her school days in her interview with Marie Claire. She said, "When I was older and in school in Bangalore, we’d have plays or “fancy dress” competitions and my mom would take that lipstick and put it on my cheeks—a couple of dots on either cheek and smudge it out to give me that flushed look." She added that having her mom dress her up is among her favourite beauty experiences. She said that her mom is her starting point and source of inspiration for all of her beauty and fashion endeavors.

Talking about the ‘less is more’ philosophy that her mother and grandmother instilled in her, she said, ‘Somehow, I feel like they never had to spell it out for me, but just in the way that I saw them carry themselves and conduct themselves. It was always elegant.’

She talked about her embracing the two sides of her personality: 0ne side is ‘neon fuchsia gown on the Cannes red carpet,’ and the other is ‘neon fuchsia gown on the Cannes red carpet.’

She also talked about how her definition of beauty has evolved over the years. "Now, I feel most beautiful when I'm the most centered. When I was younger, I was influenced by what I saw on television and read in the magazines." She went on to say that 10 years ago, beauty for her was most certainly attributed to her physical self as that's just the way you're conditioned as you're growing up. However, in the last few years, she started to believe that beauty is to be in a state of bliss. "To feel that absolute oneness with your truest self," she said.

