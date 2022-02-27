Deepika Padukone opens up on ‘best’ advice she got in her career: Shah Rukh Khan once said…

Deepika Padukone is a true amalgamation of beauty and brains. Ever since her stint as Shanti Priya in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, the actress is reigning the hearts of her fans. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan is also loved by people. The duo has proved time and again with movies such as Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om, that they have one of the best onscreen chemistries in Bollywood. As Deepika is gearing up to pair opposite SRK in Pathan, she opened up on one of the best pieces of advice she got from King Khan himself.

While speaking to Filmfare, the 36-year-old actress said, “The most valuable pieces of advice, I received from Shah Rukh Khan was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences.” However, she also told that she got the worst piece of advice when she was 18-year-old and somebody told her to get breast implantation. She said, “I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously.”

Speaking about Deepika’s Bollywood career, the actress is currently basking in the success of Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. The movie is a story about the complexities of human relationships, love, friendship, and betrayal. The story revolves around the lives of four people – Alisha played by Deepika Padukone, Tia essayed by Ananya Panday, Zain played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Karan by Dhairya Karwa.

