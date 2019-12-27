Deepika Padukone OPENS UP on her next production Mahabharata; Says 'Main character has to be homegrown'

When asked if the movie will be a love story or in the mythological space to which the same actress said that it can be anything. Read on to know more.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Chhapaak actress talked about her next production which will be Mahabharata from Draupadi's point of view. When asked if the movie will be a love story or in the mythological space to which the same actress said that it can be anything and added that it is not so much about the female perspective as it is about different perspectives. She also said that they can only think about it when a director comes on board. When asked about the superheroine, she stated that the character has to be homegrown. She said, "A huge advantage we have over the West is that our characters have depth, cultural influence; they are layered, nuanced, rooted.”

Speaking of the actress, she is on a promotional spree as her upcoming movie Chhapaak is all set to hit the theaters on January 10. Aside from this movie, she also features in '83 alongside hubby Ranveer. We recently reported that Deepika has signed a new movie and will feature alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shaku Batra's next. took to his Twitter handle to announce the same. He wrote, "He's back with another dose of life & love! @deepikapadukone, @SiddhantChturvD & @ananyapandayy to star in @shakunbatra's next relationship drama releasing on 12th February 2021! Can't wait to see this magic unfold!!@apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies." For the unversed, Shakun Batra is best known for his movies such as Kapoor And Sons and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

