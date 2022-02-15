Deepika Padukone opens up on intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan: Intimacy is not the selling point for the film

Shakun Batra’s recent directorial Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, has been creating a buzz in the town for more than one reason. While the great ensemble of cast has managed to grab the eyeballs, Gehraiyaan has also been the talk of the town for its intimate scenes and the storyline which have received a mixed reaction from the audience. Interestingly, Deepika has opened up on the intimate scenes while interacting with media during the promotions and clarified that Gehraiyaan isn’t selling intimacy at any point.

Deepika also emphasised that the Shakun Batra directorial has a lot more to it than just intimacy. She asserted, “At no point was it that intimacy is the selling point for the film. Hopefully, the audience will realize it after watching the film. Intimacy is only there to be true to the characters and their journey and to be true to the fact that these are real characters and real relationships and real emotions. And one of the things to show is intimacy and not the only thing in the film”.

Furthermore, Deepika has been also been singing praises for her co-stars and believes that she has made friends for life while shooting for Gehraiyaan. “As an actor, some of my scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor are very exciting. Performing in front of these actors sometimes is very exciting. For me as a professional, as an actor, some of the scenes performed with these actors are the biggest takeaways from the film. Apart from that, it is also the experience of working with Shakun. At a personal level just getting to know these people and their incredible experience and also the time we spent on the sets interacting while making the film is my personal takeaway. I think I have made friends for life.,” she added.