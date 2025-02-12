Deepika Padukone opens up about struggle with depression; recalls telling her mother ‘Mujhe jeena hi nahi hai’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of mental health issues.

Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about her struggle with depression. She constantly spreads awareness about mental health and also runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation to help those in need. Deepika recently opened up about her journey on an episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. The actress recalled telling her mother that she didn’t want to live anymore.

During the Pariksha Pe Charcha session, which can be streamed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel, Deepika Padukone shared the moment when she realized that she had depression. She revealed that after school, she got busy with sports, then modeling, and then acting. The actress recalled that she continued to work, and then in 2014 occurred a moment when she passed out. She said that she came to know about her depression after a few days.

Deepika mentioned how depression was something that couldn’t be seen. She stated how there might be people around us going through it, but they have a smile on their face.

Deepika Padukone further revealed that she didn’t share about her condition with anyone for a long time because she used to live alone in Mumbai. The Singham Again star shared that her mother visited her, and the day she was returning to Bengaluru, she broke down.

Her mother questioned her about what happened, and Deepika disclosed that she responded, “I don’t know what this is. I’m just feeling completely helpless and hopeless. Mujhe jeena hi nahi hai ab (I don’t want to live anymore).”

She called herself ‘lucky’ as her mother realized her struggle and decided to call a psychologist. Deepika concluded by encouraging everyone to talk about their mental health issues, as it helped ease the burden.

On February 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Deepika Padukone’s passion for mental health. On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “Among the most common topics #Exam Warriors want to discuss is mental health and wellbeing. Therefore, this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has an episode specially dedicated to this topic which will play tomorrow, 12th February."

The PM added, “And we have @deepikapadukone, who is very passionate about this subject, talking about it.”

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with mental health, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.