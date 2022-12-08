Deepika Padukone opens up on working with Rohit Shetty; Ranveer Singh ‘can’t wait’ for them to team up again
At the launch of Cirkus song Current Laga Re, Deepika Padukone talked about working with Rohit Shetty. Ranveer Singh revealed that Deepika’s performance in Chennai Express is his favourite.
A few days ago, the trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus was released. Fans were surprised to see Deepika Padukone’s appearance toward the end of the trailer. Deepika has a special appearance in the film, and will be seen dancing to the song Current Laga Re, with her husband Ranveer Singh. The little glimpse left fans super-excited. The music video of Cirkus song Current Laga Re released today, and Rohit Shetty, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived for the song launch.
Deepika Padukone on working with Rohit Shetty again after Chennai Express
At the song launch of Current Laga Re, Deepika Padukone revealed that her role as Meenaamma in Chennai Express is one of her most iconic characters, and that she was reminded of Chennai Express sets when shooting for the Cirkus song. “Meenaamma is one of my most iconic characters. I am playing the same role here. When I walked back on the set, I felt the same as I felt while walking on sets of Chennai Express. Working with Rohit Shetty is always a lot of fun,” said Deepika.
Ranveer Singh on Deepika Padukone’s performance in Chennai Express
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also added that Deepika's role as Meenaamma in Chennai Express was his favourite performance of Deepika. He also shared that he wants to see Deepika and Rohit Shetty join forces for a feature film once again. “Deepika’s best performance for me is Meenaamma from Chennai Express. She has done so many great films, but this one is just special. I can’t wait for Rohit Shetty and Deepika to team up on a feature film”, said Ranveer Singh.
Deepika Padukone joins Rohit Shetty’s cop universe
Rohit Shetty then confirmed that Deepika Padukone will play the role of a female cop in his upcoming film Singham 3. “ We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year,” said Rohit Shetty.
About Cirkus
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Cirkus also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. The movie will hit the theatres on 23 December 2022.
