Deepika Padukone opens up on working with Rohit Shetty; Ranveer Singh ‘can’t wait’ for them to team up again

A few days ago, the trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus was released. Fans were surprised to see Deepika Padukone ’s appearance toward the end of the trailer. Deepika has a special appearance in the film, and will be seen dancing to the song Current Laga Re, with her husband Ranveer Singh. The little glimpse left fans super-excited. The music video of Cirkus song Current Laga Re released today, and Rohit Shetty, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived for the song launch .

At the song launch of Current Laga Re, Deepika Padukone revealed that her role as Meenaamma in Chennai Express is one of her most iconic characters, and that she was reminded of Chennai Express sets when shooting for the Cirkus song. “Meenaamma is one of my most iconic characters. I am playing the same role here. When I walked back on the set, I felt the same as I felt while walking on sets of Chennai Express. Working with Rohit Shetty is always a lot of fun,” said Deepika.

Ranveer Singh on Deepika Padukone’s performance in Chennai Express

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also added that Deepika's role as Meenaamma in Chennai Express was his favourite performance of Deepika. He also shared that he wants to see Deepika and Rohit Shetty join forces for a feature film once again. “Deepika’s best performance for me is Meenaamma from Chennai Express. She has done so many great films, but this one is just special. I can’t wait for Rohit Shetty and Deepika to team up on a feature film”, said Ranveer Singh.