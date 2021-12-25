Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt or Janhvi Kapoor; PICK the star who looked stunning in her flashy attire

Another busy week is about to end wedding, and our paps spotted quite a few celebrities this week. From Ranveer Singh to Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, many stars were spotted in and around the city. Needless to say, the actors left us impressed with their unique style statements and sartorial fashion choices. As the week ended, three of the most known B’wood divas including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor grabbed all the eyeballs with their flashy styles. The three gorgeous divas were spotted at 83 star-studded screening among other actors.

Deepika Padukone walked on the red carpet like a queen. The gorgeous star looked stunning in a suede gown by Gauri and Nainika. The beautiful tube gown featured a plunging neckline. Deepika accessorised her look with a neckpiece along with a shining ring. She curled her short hair and carried her look with complete grace.

Check Deepika's look:

Similarly, Alia Bhatt arrived at the occasion and grabbed all the eyeballs. Alia wore a stylish black dress and kept her loose. The diva kept her makeup on point added glam with smokey eyes. She hopped into stunning black heels and completed her look.

Check Alia's look:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor also arrived at the event in a gorgeous black velvet gown. The actress flashed her million-dollar smile as she posed for the camera at the 83 premiere. She accessorised her look with stunning rings. Janhvi chose to keep her hair loose and makeup minimal for the evening.

Check Janhvi's look:

Well, we cannot take off our eyes from any of the three actresses. Needless to say, the beautiful divas managed to impress us with their unique fashion statements at the event. However, given the chance, whose style would you like to pick between the three popular and stylish divas? Do let us know in the comments section.

