Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt, who is your dream chef for a lockdown dinner date; VOTE NOW

The lockdown can get pretty monotonous and so, it left us wondering who would you choose if given a chance to pick up your dream chef for a lockdown dinner date, Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt? Vote now.

The lockdown has definitely given us all a chance to explore our varied skills and while we continue to try and find creative ways to keep up with the boredom, we also end up imagining how things would be if they were the way we want it, isn't it? Well, we have another chance for you to pick between who do you think will be your idea dream chef for a lockdown date and our options, are as dreamy as it can possibly get - and .

Both Deepika and Alia have given us glimpses of their culinary skills on multiple occasions and we've always wondered how would it be like to have either of them actually cook. None the less, while that happening for real is rather impossible, we thought we can always still give you an option and then just see how it works out because we both know they enjoy cooking and keep making stuff at home, while in lockdown, and even otherwise.

In fact, if one can remember, Deepika had turned chef along with the company of recently and together, they cooked a meal, the sight of which looked stunning. And Alia, on the other hand, has cooked on multiple occasions and baked too, 's birthday is one of the most popularly known instances after all. Since they can cook just fine, their sheer presence would make a dinner date as dreamy as it gets.

So, who will you pick? Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt? Vote now and drop your comments below.

