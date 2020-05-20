Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt: Whose quarantine haircut do you like the most? COMMENT

Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt: Whose quarantine haircut you like the most? Do let us know in the comments section.

and are two of the most popular Bollywood divas who enjoy a massive fan base all over the country. The two of them are known for their acting prowess in movies, utter beauty, and impeccable style statements. Of late, the Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected India along with the rest of the world, and people have resorted to home quarantine for their own safety. In the midst of all this, they have been also indulging in self-grooming and care.

We can take the examples of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt here. Yes, you heard it right! Both the actresses have got new haircuts at home amidst the quarantine period. The first among them to have her hair chopped is Deepika who shared a plush and pretty picture of herself on social media after that thereby winning over the internet with her new look. Alia Bhatt has also undergone a new haircut during the quarantine break.

Interestingly, speculations are rife that it is who has given her this new look when she was in desperate need of a little ‘chop-chop’ to get a brand new and fresh look. Needless to say, both Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt look amazing with their new haircuts. But whose quarantine haircut among the two divas did you actually like? Do let us know about your opinion in the comments section below.

Credits :Instagram

