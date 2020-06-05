Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani: Who's performance struck a chord? COMMENT

From displaying Kashibai's strength to Mastani's devotion, Sanjay Leela Bhansali did a great job at such two heavyweight actors in the same frame. But who's performance did you love in Bajirao Mastani? Comment below.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's larger-than-life period films are a treat to watch on the big screen. From the grand and opulent sets to action sequences that could give Hollywood a run for its money, the filmmaker gives his audiences a new experience every time he releases a film. One such movie was Bajirao Mastani in 2015 that created a storm at the box office. Starring , and in the lead roles, SLB gave us another cinematic experience to marvel at.

The casting of Bollywood's three leading actors was not only a treat, but we got to see them in an entirely new avatar. Deepika as Mastani and Priyanka as Kashibai stole the show and were highly praised for their performances. Their scenes from the film were much talked about and the actresses were even nominated for several awards. Priyanka as Peshwa Bajirao's wife Kashibai and Deepika as Peshwa Bajirao's second wife Mastani, made for an interesting casting choice.

From displaying Kashibai's strength to Mastani's devotion, SLB did a great job at putting such two heavyweight actors in the same frame. The song 'Pinga' also displays their chemistry in its own and it is a joy to watch these female actors play such strong characters. While Priyanka and Deepika have their own loyal and strong fan base, who's performance in Bajirao Mastani struck a chord with you?

Kashibai or Mastani? Comment below and let us know.

