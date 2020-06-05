Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani: Who's performance struck a chord? COMMENT
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's larger-than-life period films are a treat to watch on the big screen. From the grand and opulent sets to action sequences that could give Hollywood a run for its money, the filmmaker gives his audiences a new experience every time he releases a film. One such movie was Bajirao Mastani in 2015 that created a storm at the box office. Starring Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, SLB gave us another cinematic experience to marvel at.
The casting of Bollywood's three leading actors was not only a treat, but we got to see them in an entirely new avatar. Deepika as Mastani and Priyanka as Kashibai stole the show and were highly praised for their performances. Their scenes from the film were much talked about and the actresses were even nominated for several awards. Priyanka as Peshwa Bajirao's wife Kashibai and Deepika as Peshwa Bajirao's second wife Mastani, made for an interesting casting choice.
From displaying Kashibai's strength to Mastani's devotion, SLB did a great job at putting such two heavyweight actors in the same frame. The song 'Pinga' also displays their chemistry in its own and it is a joy to watch these female actors play such strong characters. While Priyanka and Deepika have their own loyal and strong fan base, who's performance in Bajirao Mastani struck a chord with you?
Kashibai or Mastani? Comment below and let us know.
Anonymous 5 minutes ago
not kashibai but kamwali bai
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
I love deepika so muchhhh but priyanka ate the role .She was fab.
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
Deepika for me ,specially her dialogue about religion was powerful.
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
Deepika
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
The One and only ,three power house performer & a sweet person priyanka Chopra mam is the best and will always be the best actress indis could ever get.
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
One and only kashibaiiiiii
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Priyankas acting obviously
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
Obviously Priyanka. Between Ranveer and Priyanka, DP can't compare in this movie at all. It's much better to watch Ram-Leela or Padmavaat if you care to see Deepika.
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Obviously deepika
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
PC as Kashibai beautiful character.
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
Kashibai ❤️❤️❤️
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
peecee
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
Anyday deepika