Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani: Who's performance struck a chord? COMMENT

From displaying Kashibai's strength to Mastani's devotion, Sanjay Leela Bhansali did a great job at such two heavyweight actors in the same frame. But who's performance did you love in Bajirao Mastani? Comment below.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's larger-than-life period films are a treat to watch on the big screen. From the grand and opulent sets to action sequences that could give Hollywood a run for its money, the filmmaker gives his audiences a new experience every time he releases a film. One such movie was Bajirao Mastani in 2015 that created a storm at the box office. Starring Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, SLB gave us another cinematic experience to marvel at. 

The casting of Bollywood's three leading actors was not only a treat, but we got to see them in an entirely new avatar. Deepika as Mastani and Priyanka as Kashibai stole the show and were highly praised for their performances. Their scenes from the film were much talked about and the actresses were even nominated for several awards. Priyanka as Peshwa Bajirao's wife Kashibai and Deepika as Peshwa Bajirao's second wife Mastani, made for an interesting casting choice. 

From displaying Kashibai's strength to Mastani's devotion, SLB did a great job at putting such two heavyweight actors in the same frame. The song 'Pinga' also displays their chemistry in its own and it is a joy to watch these female actors play such strong characters. While Priyanka and Deepika have their own loyal and strong fan base, who's performance in Bajirao Mastani struck a chord with you? 

Kashibai or Mastani? Comment below and let us know. 

Anonymous 5 minutes ago

not kashibai but kamwali bai

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

I love deepika so muchhhh but priyanka ate the role .She was fab.

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Deepika for me ,specially her dialogue about religion was powerful.

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Deepika

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

The One and only ,three power house performer & a sweet person priyanka Chopra mam is the best and will always be the best actress indis could ever get.

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

Deepika Padukone

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

One and only kashibaiiiiii

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Priyankas acting obviously

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Obviously Priyanka. Between Ranveer and Priyanka, DP can't compare in this movie at all. It's much better to watch Ram-Leela or Padmavaat if you care to see Deepika.

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Obviously deepika

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

PC as Kashibai beautiful character.

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Kashibai ❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

peecee

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Anyday deepika

