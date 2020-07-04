Deepika Padukone in Padmavaat, Bajirao Mastani or Ram Leela: Which is your favourite performance? COMMENT

From being a rebellious lover in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, a fearless warrior with a heart of gold in Bajirao Mastani and then a royal queen in Padmaavat, Deepika has portrayed each role with perfect. But who's performance did you love most? Comment below.

is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. In her career of around 13 years, the diva has successfully carved a niche for herself and has proved her mettle time and again. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress has given several blockbuster movies and has secured a place in the top league in the industry. Not just she manages to leave the audience in awe of her onscreen presence but the way she gets into the skin of the character speaks volumes about her dedication.

Interestingly, over the years, Deepika has collaborated with several directors in Bollywood. However, among all, her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali happens to be the most successful one. The actor-director duo has worked together in three movies including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and each of these movies have been a blockbuster hit. Besides, Deepika certainly nailed it with performance in every project.

The actress played of a rebellious girl Leela in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela who had the audacity to fall in love with Ram who belongs to the enemy group. While the movie revolved about the age old animosity between their respective families and how Ram and Leela willing to go beyond everything to stay together. Deepika did make millions of hearts drop a beat with her panache, isn’t it?

In 2015, she was back with another mesmerizing performance with and starrer Bajirao Mastani. The movie was a cinematic treat in every sense and watching Deepika as Mastani was a soulful experience for everyone. From flaunting her sizzling moves to showing her warrior side and then a lover. the diva did manage to portray every emotion with utmost honesty and perfection.

Later in 2018, the Tamasha actress swept the audience of their field as she appeared as Rani Padmavati in Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The diva looked every bit of a royal queen and her aura made it difficult to take our eyes off her every time she appeared on the screen.

