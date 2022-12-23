Deepika Padukone papped at airport in grey tracksuit a day after Jhoome Jo Pathaan song release; PICS

One of the highest-paid Bollywood celebrities, Deepika Padukone never disappoints with her fashion statements. The Bollywood diva will next be seen on screen in the film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Just a while ago, Deepika Padukone was papped at the Mumbai airport. At the venue, she was sporting her light grey tracksuit that is surely winning the hearts of netizens. She opted to wear her all-time favorite black shades and aced her look by flashing her million-dollar smile. Have a look at the glimpses here.

Deepika Padukone’s Work Front

Padukone will next be seen in theatres alongside Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films' action film Pathaan. Later, she will star opposite Prabhas in an as-yet-untitled science fiction film from filmmaker Nag Ashwin, and star and produce in a remake of the American comedy film The Intern.

Adding up, the Bollywood diva will also star in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan.

