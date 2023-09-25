Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra to Alia Bhatt; 7 Bollywood brides who inspired bridal wedding outfits

The recent wedding pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have set social media on fire. How can one not fall in love with these two lovebirds? The two sealed the deal yesterday after tying the nuptial knot on September 24. As expected, the couple had a breathtaking fairy-tale wedding. #Ragneeti made minimal wedding look sheer classy and elegant. Let’s take a look back at all our Bollywood brides who slayed on their big day with beautiful outfits and the upcoming brides might end up taking up an inspiration on their big day.

A list of Bollywood brides to take inspiration for wedding outfit

Parineeti Chopra

Topping the list is our latest Bollywood bride, Parineeti Chopra who looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra lehenga. The actress was shining in a floor-length golden-colored lehenga for her wedding. Not going by a basic bustier, the actress dressed it with a pleated dupatta on top with a customized veil with the groom, Raghav’s name on it.

Katrina Kaif

The highly anticipated wedding of Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal had everyone talking. The Phone Bhoot actress looked like a traditional bride who opted for a Red lehenga. On the big day, Kat’s lehenga was designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi for wedding pheras. With an embroidered blouse, she draped a dupatta over the bun completing her look with a heavy necklace and jhumkas.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married earlier this year in January. The Hero actress also kept it minimal and ditched red colored lehenga for pastel outfits. A perfect definition of modern-day bride, Athiya looked dreamy in Anamika Anamika Khanna's full sleeves light pink chikankari lehenga accompanied by a statement neckpiece and minimal accessories.

Alia Bhatt

One of the prettiest brides of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor last year. When it comes to her bridal outfits, the Raazi actress actually defied all the bridal rules. Rather than going for the usual lehenga, Alia opted for a Sabyasachi saree and twinned with her husband, Ranbir in ivory outfits. Opting for a piece of heavy jewelry, she slayed a no-makeup look.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood’s favorite couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018. Nevertheless, the Pathaan actress’ wedding look is one to take inspiration from. The couple got married in a traditional Konkani and Sindhi Punjabi ceremony. For the Konkani ceremony, the actress opted for a Kanjeevaram silk saree with heavy earrings, for the latter ceremony, she beamed in a Sabyasachi lehenga with a bridal dupatta which was customized and written 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava' on its borders.

Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding is surely the one that got everyone gushing over. The Shershaah actress was shining in an ombre empress pink lehenga with dark borders, intricate embroidery, and detailing of Roman architecture inspired by the couple’s love for Rome. Giving it a modern contrast touch, the actress went for a heavy emeralds and diamonds necklace and stud earrings with matching bangles.

Anushka Sharma

Last but not least, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the nuptial knot in 2017. It won’t be wrong to say that the PK actress was actually a trailer blazer to bring pastel colors into the trend. Designed by Sabyasachi, the actress looked dreamy in a pastel pink lehenga with a heavily embroidered blouse. Opting for a heavy diamond and pearl necklace, earrings, and mathapati, Anushka is definitely made for a royal bride.

Amongst this long list, which one is your favorite bridal look, comment below to share with us.

