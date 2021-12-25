Deepika Padukone pays a tribute to her mother Ujjala Padukone for her unconditional love with a heartfelt post

Deepika Padukone has been one of the actresses who prefer to stay reserved about her personal life. However, she does make sure to express his love for her loved ones and is often seen sharing adorable posts for them on social media. And while each of Deepika’s posts is a treat for the fans, Deepika’s recent Instagram post is grabbing attention as it comes with a heartfelt note for her mother Ujjala Padukone and it will strike the right chord with your heart.

The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress shared a video from the premiere of the much talked about 83. To note, Deepika is seen playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial. In the caption, Deepika wrote, “My Dearest Amma, I did this film ONLY & ONLY for you! I’ve said this before and il say it again… We walk away with all the credit and glory but the sacrifice of a spouse and his or her family always goes unnoticed! My little contribution to #83thefilm is to recognise and acknowledge every homemaker who puts the dreams of her spouse, her children and her family ahead of her own…”

Checkout Deepika Padukone’s post here:

To note, 83 marks Deepika and Ranveer’s first collaboration post their wedding in 2018. The sports drama chronicles the Indian cricket team’s phenomenal journey during the 1983 World Cup and features Ranveer Singh playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. 83 had released on December 24 and has opened to rave reviews.