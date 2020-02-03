Deepika Padukone pens an adorable birthday note for her ‘french fry’ Anisha & it is giving major sibling goals

As Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone turned a year older today, the Chhapaak actress shared a sweet post to make her day special.

is one actress who aces the art of winning hearts be it with her performances or her outlook towards life and relationships. As much as we love her equation and mushy chemistry with husband , her oh-so perfect bond with sister Anisha Padukone also make go aww leaving us nostalgic about our sibling moments. There is no denial to the fact that Deepika is quite attached to Anisha and leaves no moment to make her baby sister feel special. So, as the junior Miss Padukone turned a year older today, the Padmaavat actress flew down to Bangalore, especially for the midnight celebrations.

But this isn’t all. Deepika also made Anisha’s day special as she shares a beautiful picture with the birthday lady and penned an adorable note for her. The diva posted a picture of them binging on French fries together. Calling Anisha her partner in French fry, Deepika captioned the image as “Happy Happy Birthday my partner in french fry! Actually...YOU are a french fry! Okay Bye!!!”. The caption was followed by kissing emoticons. Undoubtedly, the picture was giving major sibling goals.

Meanwhile, Deepika is also grabbing the headlines after she announced her next project after Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak. The diva will be seen in the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood movie The Intern along with . To note, the movie will be co-produced by Deepika. Besides, she will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports drama ’83 opposite husband Ranveer Singh who will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in the movie.

