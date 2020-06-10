Deepika Padukone pens a birthday wish full of gratitude for her ‘greatest off screen hero’ Prakash Padukone

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to wish her father and former Badminton legend Prakash Padukone on the occasion of his 65th birthday. The gorgeous star shared an adorable childhood photo as well.

For every daughter, her dad is her first superhero in life and speaking of this, too considers her father Prakash Padukone her ‘greatest off screen hero.’ As the former legendary Badminton champion, Prakash Padukone turned a year older, Deepika took to social media to pen a sweet birthday wish for him. Deepika is extremely close to her father and on numerous occasions, has mentioned that he is her hero in real life. Hence, on his special day, Deepika chose to wish him and thank him for his support and love.

Deepika took to Instagram and dropped an endearing childhood photo with her dad. Along with this, she wrote, “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had!Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being!Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa ! We love you! #pappa #padukone.” Along with this, she shared an adorable childhood photo with the former Badminton champ. In the photo, we can see a little Deepika posing with her dad.

Seeing the sweet birthday wish, Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone could not stop herself from dropping a sweet comment. She left a heart emoticon on the photo and expressed her love for the birthday wish for Prakash Padukone. Many fans also were left in awe of the adorable photo that Deepika shared on Instagram with her father.

Here is Deepika Padukone’s birthday wish for her dad Prakash Padukone:

Deepika has always been extremely close to her father and often has revealed that he has had a great influence on her life. A while back in an interview, Deepika had revealed that her father has always taught her sister and her to be good humans. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

