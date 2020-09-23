Deepika Padukone pins blame on manager post NCB's summon; Ranveer Singh joins call with lawyers: Report

Deepika Padukone's name surfaced in connection with the drug nexus in Bollywood recently. The NCB has summoned her in connection with the same.

Just like a few others, ’s name also cropped up during NCB’s investigation of the drug nexus in Bollywood. That happened after a few of her alleged chats with manager Karishma Prakash got recovered. The two of them were reportedly interacting about banned substances like ‘maal’ and ‘hash.’ Meanwhile, the NCB has already summoned the actress along with , Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh. However, her manager Karishma has sought exemption from the probe on health grounds.

Now, as per a report by Republic TV, Deepika has pinned the blame for the revelation of the drug chats on Karishma Prakash and talent manager Jaya Saha. Reports also suggest that the actress called a 12-member legal team in Mumbai via video conference for seeking advice. Her husband is also said to have joined the call. Meanwhile, the latest reports state that Deepika was supposed to leave from Goa at 7 pm on Wednesday and reach Mumbai by midnight.

For the unversed, the NCB has reportedly summoned the actress on 25th September 2020. She recently jetted off to Goa for the shoot of her upcoming movie with Shakun Batra. Reports also suggest that Karishma is currently with Deepika in Goa itself. The entire drug angle in Bollywood emerged after NCB joined CBI and ED to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The agency has also conducted raids and arrested many drug peddlers in the past few days while investigating the matter.

