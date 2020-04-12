Deepika Padukone plates up some cheesy pizzas & Ranveer Singh can't stop gushing over her cooking skills

Deepika Padukone donned the chef's hat to make some pizzas on the wee hours of Sunday. Ranveer Singh made sure to share photos of the prep and make us jealous!

has us getting jealous first thing this morning. The Gully Boy actor and his stunning wife have been relishing some mouthwatering dishes during this quarantine. The Padmaavat star has been cooking up a storm in the kitchen during the lockdown. From a Thai meal to Pasta and Chicken, Deepika is proving that she's the ultimate Masterchef. Today was no different. The Chhapaak star turned towards the Italian cuisine yet again and cooked a few cheesy pizzas for the couple to munch on.

Ranveer shares a series of pictures from her cooking session on Instagram. The actor began by sharing a short video expressing his excitement over eating pizzas made by Deepika. He shared a few clips to show the different ingredients Deepika has used to make the pizza. This includes a boomerang of her spreading pizza sauce, dressing it with pizza, a video of the cheese dripping from the baked pizza and finally adding a mushroom and chicken dressing.

Ranveer revealed Deepika took up pizza making lessons from the famous Chef Paola Bassetti. Ranveer revealed, "She's classically trained," sharing the photo of Deepika with the chef. Check out the photo series below:

Doesn't it look delicious? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer revealed they are donating towards the PM-CARES Fund to lend their support towards the fight against the coronavirus crisis. "In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We're all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind," the couple wrote on their respective social media accounts. The couple chose to keep the amount under the wraps.

