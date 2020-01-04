Deepika Padukone on playing acid attack survivor Laxmi in Chhapaak: Someone can validate or negate my work

Deepika Padukone gets talking about playing a real-life character, Laxmi Aggarwal for the very first time, and here is what she said. Read on to find out.

is all set to take on the role of an acid attack survivor in her upcoming film Chhapaak. The movie narrates the story of Laxmi Aggarwal, and the movie is indeed one of the most awaited films of this year. The actress has spoken about the character, working on the film, and so many other things on multiple occasions. And in one of her recent interviews, the actress spoke about how donning the role of Laxmi is different from her past movie roles, that of Mastani and Padmaavati.

Talking about how she will be playing a real-life character for the first time, and comparing Bajirao Mastani v/s Padmaavat, the actress said how with Mastani and Padmaavati, they were both historical characters and surreal, however, as for Laxmi, it is not the same. She went on to say how she will be playing a real-life character for the first time and it is someone who can actually validate or negate her work. She added how it hence comes with an added responsibility.

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020, the team had its first screening last night. The movie's title track was also released yesterday, and just like the trailer, the song too, was well received by the fans.

